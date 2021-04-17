Birding Today: Snowy owl subject of GPS tracing program

What is a SNOWstorm? This is not being used in the context of a winter aberration.
Project SNOWstorm has been a program that involves GPS tracks to study the Snowy Owl that has been in operation since 2013. When these charismatic birds enter the realm of the south in winter, everyone wants to be one of the luckiest individuals that gets to see them, as well as photograph them, especially when they are laughing and enjoying themselves. However, writer must warn you: if they appear to be happy and content to see you, you are much too close and really should back off. They can show up anywhere — on top of buildings, on signs, even at your local airport.
Usually between every three to five years when lemmings are at high counts in the Arctic and a grand nesting season has culminated, large numbers of these beautiful owls come south into the northern US and southern Canada and even as normally far south as the northern Great Plains or mid-Atlantic, with occasions that they could even head further south.
The birth of Project SNOWstorm turned into one of the greatest events in the world involved scientists and non-ornithologists who volunteered countless hours of time in this research. Some of these birds were in serious danger as a result of irruptions, many of which were young raptors. Many wonderful and lesser understood details were learned over various winters and this begat one of the largest databases for the species.
When the owl migrates south again in early winter the GPS via the cellphone network data is stored, and backlogged points show details of their summer breeding season. Shockingly as well, they are not nearly as diurnal as originally surmised. However, the biggest problems lie with people who want that rare glimpse and a photo, so the species is forced continually from point A to point B.
Interestingly, they prey on voles and small mammals during the breeding season, but the winter diet is much more diversified. Many of the coastal winter individuals enjoy hunting waterbirds well away from the shorelines and they like being in and around ice around the Great Lakes regions. Much data can be gleaned from www.projectsnowstorm.org.
This project collected data about dangers that these beautiful birds encounter, like the most dangerous places that they can be found, such as airports, where they tend to be relocated from. They are attracted to the wide-open hunting spaces. They have also met their demise via rodenticides, car accidents, airstrike, electrocution, and more. Along with rodenticides, as most owls are subjected to, their blood shows heavy metal content, as well as other environment toxins. It goes to show what a negative environment that we all reside within.
The Snowy Owl hopes to teach us more, so we can all learn how to extend its life and learn more from the secrets that it holds within. We just need to learn how to listen with our eyes, not necessarily our ears.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
