Birding Today: Some birds attract mates with dance

Several avian species have dancing rituals that are part of their courting practices. These include multiple birds-of-paradise, the parotia, specific grebe species, manakins, bowerbirds, and others. It is a primal urge, just like the need to move elsewhere to breed.
Leks are common gathering grounds for such activities for more social birds, and others prefer to do this without groups of females. However, it is the choice of the female if she succumbs to the advances of one bird, though there are also bird species where the female displays for the male.
The Australian Satin Bowerbird decorates a bower with as much blue as he can find, incorporated within two walls of dry grass. When a female steps within, he arrives at one end or the other and judges the intensity of his moves to stimulate her interest spurred by natural selection. Other males use a circular runway around sapling(s) for the routine. www.youtube.com/watch?v=1EN9k6LEulg
Western Grebes will take a few days to dive, rise up, and glide across their watery playground like carefully choreographed dancers. Then come the young ones. Intergrades are also possible with both Western and Clark’s Grebes as writer witnessed in southeast Arizona. www.youtube.com/watch?v=bMSmjcOnZa8
Sandhill Cranes can be found in several parts of the country during crane festivals in cornfields before spring. The very awkward and gangly dance is meant to catch a female’s attention with tossing grass and clumps of earth above him. They will sometimes bow to one another, leap up while flapping the wings, and twist and turn. If one has studied the dance long enough, a well-known educational bird can be coerced into participating in the dance. www.youtube.com/watch?v=w954TpgVzbU
One can easily surmise how the Blue-footed Booby received its name. Males show the female their lovely blue feet with a high-stepping strut off the coasts of Central and South America. www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgE6GwnzQMU
The Red-capped Manakin can be seen as near as Costa Rica showing off the mating ritual. The male will dance upon a branch to show off for a female. They will buzz, snap, and flap wings for either the effect or to chase off predators. This dance was made famous by the “moonwalk.” www.youtube.com/watch?v=ySg9N7f6iww
Note the similarities and differences with the Mexican/Central American White-collared Manakin at the communal lek. The males clean up a section of forest floor to the bare ground leaping from bare stick to bare stick. When a female is present, she will also jump, while they cross each other’s paths. www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6Y63UKPYc
Now, the alpha Blue Manakin of South America is a little different, dancing with junior wingmen and the participating female. It could take as long as a decade to become an alpha, and the female will only mate with an alpha. Perhaps some of the juniors will never gain that luxury. www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZoQ_qeL2Hs
In the animal kingdom, it sometimes pays to carefully learn one’s dance steps.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
