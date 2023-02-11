Birding Today: Some birds call tundra region home

As birders, we do not always consider the habitat of the birds that we see when we find them, or even photograph them. I was involved with the rehabilitation of birds on the east coast half a life ago, and my involvement as a birder has only been over the past decade or so.
Learning backward as I did brought me the riches in knowledge that I am so thankful for today. During that lifetime, I even recently obtained a doctorate in ornithology.
This brings me to the fact that winter birds, spring birds that rest in the area during heavy rainfall, and even early summer birds are some of the birds that nest in the tundra regions, sometimes above the Arctic Circle, or High Arctic.
Long-tailed Ducks that rarely appear on larger lakes are one of those birds, as well as the Yellow-billed Loon have been seen locally in the winter. Several years ago, there was mention of a Glaucous Gull, though Sabine’s Gull makes an appearance more often.
Several years ago, there was a heavy rain that nearly covered every piece of land at a local lake. Immediately after this two-day rain, I was upon the scene. Witnessed first-hand were birds clutching tall grass stalks in the wind, and shorebirds like the Semipalmated Sandpiper were standing upon small patches of open land.
Pomarine Jaegar has been captured here with photos, along with Greater White-fronted Geese that appear in the state nearly every year. Tundra Swans have touched down and stayed for a short time, as have Greater Scaup captured in flight, Green-winged Teal, and Northern Pintails, as well as later Pectoral Sandpipers.
Barn Swallows, Lapland Longspurs, and Pine Siskins spend their time with us on a yearly basis, but the Barn Swallow population has been waning.
The only bird locally that we have yet to see are the eiders, and it may be a long wait.
Be daring and guide your own tour with friends at Barrow, Alaska, if you want to see those mentioned birds in their breeding plumages. You’ll see even more birds that you may never see unless one experiences the High Arctic and daylight around the clock.
You will probably see a Snow Bunting or two before you arrive at your hotel after disembarking the plane late June. If it is a good lemming year, expect to see the Snowy Owl. If you wish to hike the tundra, make sure that a permit has been obtained from Ukpeagvik Inupiat Corp. It is costly but easy to get via e-mail.
Look hard for Rock or Willow Ptarmigan on the slopes, and you may be well rewarded if you know what to look for, so study hard before arrival.
This area is a vagrant trap, so stay alert for what might be lurking at any given time. If you can’t identify it, take a photo and be concerned about that for your eBird listing.
Weather can change quickly, so dress accordingly.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
