Birding Today: Some sea ducks move into Oklahoma during winter

The sea ducks (or Mergini) are a tribe of the Anatinae, which always excite writer during this time of year when they molt into breeding plumage. Since I am part of the wintering range of some of them, my only hope to see the others will be in their Canadian Maritime northern breeding range. Until then, pleasure and pride abound for what is in my own area of discovery, even though I am far from a coastal region, but that is not a steadfast rule.
Many of the species have specialized salt glands that permit them to tolerate salt water, though not well developed in juveniles. Many of the species that prefer riverine habitats in winter are nearest our reach, though all but two of the 22 species reside in far northern latitudes.
The fish eaters, like Smew and mergansers, have serrated edges on the bills to allow them to grip prey and are commonly called sawbills. Other sea ducks forage underwater seeking mollusks or crustaceans from the floor of the sea, diving to depths of 180 feet.
All these birds were given the tools of their trades in order to consume marine fare. The eiders possess the stout, heavy bills for marine mussels, which are acquired through fabulous diving skills. The mergansers, some of my winter counterparts, use those serrated bills both for obtaining and consuming their fish. Their diving skills are not to be thought any less than the rugged eiders of the north.
Eiders breed in the Arctic as well as Alaska. The King Eider has a propensity for remaining as far north as open water will permit. Their insulation properties with thick fluffy down, and arteries and veins in their legs warm the chilled blood prior to returning it to the body.
Sea ducks usually return to the same area each year, as they require predictable food sources during breeding season. However, they can forego breeding for a year when nesting in the High Arctic where prolonged snow and ice can delay the short season. They nest later than the more common Anas (except the cavity nesters) and usually lay smaller clutches of four to six eggs. They only get one nesting attempt for the year due to the short season. To compound the problem, many sea ducks raise young on open water, which leaves the young vulnerable to predators. This translates to lower survival rates than Anas ducks.
Nest predators tend to play a role in nest site selection for the White-winged Scoter, for example. They are usually a distance from the water and commonly hidden under dense or thorny vegetation. In some locales, they nest commonly upon islands, although ravens, crows, and gulls will destroy up to a third of those nests, where they move from spring to the salt water habitats where they wintered to fresh water. They will move via the open coast and estuaries, then to rivers and large lakes when moving inland, which explains their Oklahoma winter presence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.