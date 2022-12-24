Birding Today: Some sea ducks visible in landlocked states

Even those in many landlocked states find sea ducks during the late fall or winter months, just before breeding. They will take short respites before it is time to move on from their non-breeding grounds. It is somewhat easy to observe Black, White-winged, and Surf Scoters, Buffleheads, Common and Barrow’s Goldeneyes, Hooded, Common, and Red-breasted Mergansers, as well as Long-tailed Ducks. Most of these ducks can be seen on smaller lakes, while Barrow’s Goldeneye and Long-tailed Ducks prefer larger lakes. It is more difficult to find the Steller’s, Common, Spectacled, and King Eiders that hail from coastal northern states and Canada, similar to the Harlequin Duck.
This is the time to find those non-breeding sea ducks if so inclined. They are wonderful to observe and if they can be photographed, it makes nice memories.
Sea ducks comprise 42 percent of all North American ducks and are some of the most colorful of all birds. They spend nearly all winter at sea and only come to land to breed. Diving ducks like these have legs further back on the body for swimming and diving, which makes them naturally less of land denizens. They warm the blood from their legs before it reenters their bodies, making it easier to survive extreme cold. These animals also are adapted for life on the briny due to bills that are suited to those lives as they are necessary to catch and consume their fish of choice as well as the favored mussel of the eider. Their diving skills are superb, as I did rehabilitation work and saw how Buffleheads are very skilled at both diving and swimming.
The sea duck differs greatly from dabbling ducks, as they usually return to the same area on a yearly basis, but they will not breed yearly. They usually breed every two to three years when in the Arctic, due to the very short breeding season, with the ice and snow a large factor. They lay fewer eggs, though they are usually quite successful with a clutch. Even though the young are raised in open water and are vulnerable to predators, they have a less than nominal survival rate than dabblers. If sea duck populations fall, their recovery time is much longer.
With climate change difficulties in the far north, and Common and King Eiders are still harvested commercially in Greenland, there are challenges that face those species.
Hooded Mergansers prefer breeding in smaller bodies of water with much vegetation. In the winter they enjoy inlets, bays, and swamps. Usually silent, the male makes a froglike croak during courtship, while the females have flight calls. The species is also able to see under water.
Common Merganser males give alarm calls, while females make grunting calls to the young. The species is also known as goosanders, sawbills, and fish ducks.
Red-breasted Mergansers acquire their breeding feathers at 2 years of age.
Long-tailed Ducks were once called Oldsquaw.
Black Scoters migrate by the tens of thousands, quite a show.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.