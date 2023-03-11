Birding Today: Songbirds know how to deal with raptors, owls

Not only are songbirds very resilient, they can dish out harassment just as well as any corvid, and some of them are songbirds. They are better than an attorney on a high-profile case.
Many of you have seen songbirds mobbing raptors even when the raptor is in flight, minding its own business. Many times I have seen a trail of Scissor-tailed Flycatchers, Red-winged Blackbirds, Northern Mockingbirds, and a few others pecking, riding, and just generally giving a hawk or owl the business. The surprising thing is that raptors can be 600 feet or better from a songbird nest. Now you know where those unexplained photos come from.
Biologists from Oregon State University, who are well mentioned since the publication of "As the Condor Soars," have learned that songbirds know when risking their lives the most against owls. They even increase it, the riskier that it may be, both to them, and the raptor involved. With minimal risk, they may not even waste their time.
The researchers in 2020-21 used recordings of Northern Pygmy Owls 633 times while the species was between 80 and 1,200 meters high to incite mobbing with the above parameters. Additionally in late summer and early autumn, the owls will generally prey upon young songbirds — juncos, chickadees, Red-breasted Nuthatches, and Pacific Wrens — all told no less than 24 species. Jays and thrushes don’t usually mob such small owls.
It appears that western birds are more realistic than the eastern ones: unless they have enough songbirds in tow to protect one another from harm and the threat is or was actual, they don’t arbitrarily bother the owl. In some cases smaller is better.
The activity also tends to lessen in winter and early spring, as owls tend to opt for small mammals, and with good reason. More of them are available, protein is harder to find, and there are still plenty of songbirds around, but mice are less agile in the colder months.
To make things interesting, there are other winter activities that have been known to occur to help the other bird species feed themselves. We’ve also heard about those thieving dump gulls that need to eat and have difficulty with frozen offerings buried under assorted garbage. Frozen food rarely has an aroma, so to supplement themselves, gulls have been seen doing their neighborhood shoplifting.
Studies have also been done to show that gulls have the wherewithal to outsmart the electric eyes of automatic doors. They usually work in pairs so that one can trip the door, while the other rushes inside to grab what looks good and skedaddle out again with the prize. It was literally, food for thought, and that was ingenuity at its best.
Now, what do we do about the traveling birds at shipping outlets? That’s where some of the rarest birds come from in the Midwest, like Abert’s Towhee, who never leaves its comfort zone. It was in the box of a delivery truck!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.