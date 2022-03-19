Birding Today: Stability plays role in flight

Earlier in the week, I was out birding, not surprising. Winds were at 23-24 mph at the time and it was hard holding the camera attached to a six-foot tripod and remain stable.
Later in the trip, it was interesting to note a crow that had been out the entire time as well. It was hovering in the southerly wind in such a way that its dynamics showed total stability while it was being buffeted by the wind. As crows are remarkably intelligent animals, the crow had obviously mastered this technique in the past to have it flow with such precision. And I was doing my best to remain upright with the three rudders that were behind me.
This also made me think about unstable gliding vs. bird flight, and how stability also plays a role in flight. Birds have evolved in such a manner that these skills were learned between the dawn of time during the dinosaur era and evolved into the agile and predictable flight and control of the modern short-tailed bird.
Let’s tie this into what was observed with the crow. Had the American Crow observed a Red-tailed Hawk or a Great Horned Owl, neither of which it cares for other than to irritate either one. Had the crow seen either from its vantage point, it could have dove in a split second to put its plans into action to show the raptor that it wasn’t going to be getting away with anything.
Clearly its movement would have initially been unstable with the laws of flight, as it would have required great vigilance to pull off that unsteady maneuver in that kind of wind with corrective changes to keep from crashing into a solid object. It would have been much easier to pull this off with some stable gliding to passively correct this action while being buffeted by the wind, to a degree.
Birds learned through natural selection that they must be able to quickly transition between maneuvering themselves in such instances and doing it with stability.
The shape of the wing along with the motion of the elbow and the wrist during flex and extension of the wing must run in tandem with the wing, tail, head, and what we would call hips or torso area. This is all related to the animal’s center of gravity and the lack of effect with normal disturbance like gusts of wind and the neutral wing shape.
Morphing the shape of the wings in such a manner with the neutral points of the body, either before or at the rear of the center of gravity would enable a change of stability on demand.
This of course, if how the Metabird drone that looks like a bird or insect is able to function so well with gliding and soft plastic to bend the wings into any shape needed to function somewhat like a natural animal.
It is amazing what nature has to offer that we can use in inanimate objects.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.