Birding Today: Three states protect Marbled Murrelet

Due to loss of habitat, global warming, wildfire, and overlogging, the endangered Marbled Murrelet has all three continental Pacific coastal states protecting it with each state’s Endangered Species Act.
Since it uses the coastal region for procuring food and old growth forests for nesting purposes, it is now a critical element that these birds be protected under the full extent of the law. It is no longer optional that it can be put off and never should have been as long as it had.
The latest assessment of the birds’ status this year was indicative that one catastrophe, like wildfires due to global warming, could extirpate the species just in Oregon. It is the most endangered there due to excessive heat that the continental region has been experiencing for a decade. At present, writer believes that the animal is still widespread all year in Alaska.
Scientists were given reason to search for Marbled Murrelet nests in felled trees in British Columbia, where nests were first located in 1974 by loggers from egg to adult.
Nicknamed the fog lark or fogbird by fishermen as they prowled the foggy western coastline, its continued calls at sea and stocky shape owned it a place as a denizen of the Pacific. Since they feed near shore with strong tidal rips near the mouths of rivers or just past the kelp line, they can be easily found with plenty of prey. In the Gulf of Alaska they can be as far as nearly 200 miles offshore.
In late winter and early spring the murrelets perform courtship rituals at sea, which include displays and whiny calls with the wings, swimming beside one another, and skyward-pointed bills.
Nesting in wet generally old-growth coniferous forest, good habitat includes the largest hemlock, fir, spruce, and redwoods with a partially open canopy for easy access. Former confiscated squirrel and bird’s nests, or a simple platform of thicker vegetation, can be used, and both parents care for the chick as it grows. No actual nest is created.
Especially susceptible to oil spills and gill netting, the species is subject to these added threats, as well as fragmentation of forest, which exposes them to greater predation.
A fan of co-operative foraging practices, Marbled Murrelets dive rapidly, appearing to fly underwater using both feet and wings as rudders. The larger small fish are fed to the young, while the adults consume the tiniest of fish, zooplankton, and shrimp. During summer in the northwest, the murrelets will feed in lakes for both small fish and larvae.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
