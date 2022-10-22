Birding Today: Unusual bird discovered in Pennsylvania

In western Pennsylvania in June of 2020, the song of the elusive Scarlet Tanager was recognized by a serious birder. Most birders are aware that this is a rare bird of the forest canopy that usually tries to remain hidden there.
Naturally, the hunt was on and it was learned that it was not a tanager, but what seemed to be a Rose-breasted Grosbeak — maybe. Photos were taken, and representatives from the National Aviary responded for a blood sample.
Researchers from Penn State then combined song analysis with genomic sequencing and the bird was learned to be a rare hybrid where the pair has not shared the same breeding locale for millions of years.
Here is how the history of this encounter played out: a male Scarlet Tanager and a female Rosie managed to meet somehow. For those aware of the habitats of these birds, they are quite different. Rosies will remain in the open along woodland edges while the tanagers are retiring in the canopy of mature forests — normally.
The mystery bird found was a 1-year-old male from the union of the two aforementioned birds, the first documented hybrid.
Through bioacoustics, vocalizations matched the Scarlet Tanager, who likely learned his song from his father, according to spectrogram or soundwave composition.
The next step was the genomic sequencing to track the genes of the hybrid, which was the Rose-breasted Grosbeak egglayer and the tanager father.
All this work took quite a bit of time to accomplish, it was not just simple fact checking, as quite interesting things come into play. Mitochondrial DNA is only inherited from the mother, so those cells were checked in that cellular sequence to learn the hybrid’s lineage. However, the proof for the discovery was painstaking science to compare the most delicate of facts.
How did this hybrid possibility elude science for so long? Sometimes it is just simply for an astute birder to be in the right place at the right time. It is not always scientists who make important discoveries — it is the average person who contacts the correct scientists to help piece the puzzle together.
Hybrid studies are interesting components in ornithology. This grosbeak x tanager marriage just happens to be the last recorded difference at present, but there will certainly be more as time progresses.
There have been plenty of other hybrids — Brewster’s and Lawrence’s Warblers, which depend upon the genetic makeup of the Golden-winged x Blue-winged Warblers, the Swoose, which is the pairing of a swan and a goose, Audubon’s Warbler, many parrot hybrids, assorted Mallard crosses, Gull crosses, many ducks, etc.
Hybrids tend to be made more without copulation than naturally in the field. If there is any official listing, it would likely become outdated more frequently than up-to-date.
As a birder, one can compile one’s own listings just for fun, or even as a scientific study.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
