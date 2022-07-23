Birding Today: Variety of sparrows live in Oklahoma

Upland sparrows were more prevalent about 50 years ago, before we lost three billion birds, but we can really help them along, as well as the rest of the grassland birds. It just takes more cooperation among the Great Plains and the breeding ground states in the northeast.
Grassland sparrows are not like our other songbirds, as most of them prefer to be secretive and stay well hidden, unless a male is proclaiming his territory. Then he might give good views but the important thing is, that you know he is still there.
The least incognito grassland sparrow is the Grasshopper Sparrow, who could appear anywhere during migration, including in willow trees. They are the plainest, yet the most distinctive, with no contrast between most of the feathers in the distance, many times singing upon a fencepost. As you check with binoculars, then come the fine rufous streaks upon the nape and gray, black, and chestnut streaks upon the back, the rest mostly buffy ochre with a possible orange spot over the eye and yellow flash on the leading edge of the folded wing. It sounds like an insect and breeds in dry grassy fields and tall, thick grassland in all but Arizona and Utah. The bonus is that they have no nearly grassland twin species.
Henslow’s Sparrow is hard to find, fair warning, though loosely and somewhat widely seen in early successional fields with tall grasses and mixed forbs with slightly brushier habitat than Grasshopper Sparrows like. It has white underparts and a finely streaked necklace across the breast, oversized and heavy bill, flat skull with almost no forehead, and two malar stripes from the gape south. There is plenty of contrast upon this bird, and it also has a sharp black lightning bolt behind the eye. This is another bird that sounds like an insect, but a sneezier one, so tune in well.
LeConte’s Sparrow winters in Oklahoma and can be seen like clockwork in the prairie marshes, even small ones. Being one of the most beautiful sparrows with its ochre coloration, it is one of the most secretive, though even still vocal when it begins to warm during the season. It is small and round, often with a small pink bill, a dash behind the eye, black dot behind the cheek, and the briefest view of a malar stripe. It produces a tik tik tsshhhhktt call, but it may take time for it to show itself.
Henslow’s and Grasshopper Sparrows can be seen in the Tallgrass Prairie of Oklahoma and the Kansas Tallgrass Prairie of Flint Hills, while LeConte’s winter range is along the marshy stretch of Meridian Tech. During both migrations it can be found on the property of Oklahoma State track course’s wetlands.
If one can coerce northeastern cattle/hay farmers to mow a little later, unless the weather helps with a lot of rain, it will keep them from running over occupied nests. Peak hay season is during the time when upland sparrows fledge.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
