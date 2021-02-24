BIRDING TODAY: Virus keeping birders close to home

Almost a year later, COVID-19 still keeps many birders close to home, and with that, many of them discovered migration in their own backyards, instead of rushing off to IBAs (Important Bird Areas) or extreme hot spots. The most important thing was that we learned to value our local patches even more for what they had to offer both us and visiting birds.
For JB in Cleveland, May 13-14 had snow, north winds, and 29-degree temperatures, causing two-week migrant delays. When they did arrive, it was an extreme fallout with half a dozen black-billed cuckoos, a scissor-tailed flycatcher, multiple warbler species, and a squadron of broad-winged hawks.
SC in San Antonio was greeted with an unusual juvenile Carolina wren whose call was not easily recognized, as well as a Louisiana waterthrush in her waterless backyard last spring. On a light, snowy May 12, a female cerulean warbler was in a tree over her head.
In Vancouver, British Columbia, MH encountered a rare red-naped sapsucker and dusky flycatcher in one of her favorite patches close to home, as well as cassin’s vireo and Nashville warbler.
An Oak Harbor, Ohio, backyard hosted a visible Yellow-breasted Chat and a western meadowlark in the midst of 2020’s spring migration.
Hoonah, Alaska, was not left without. EL counted the Yellow-billed, red-throated, common, and Pacific loons, as well as northern hawk owl, and his second American three-toed woodpecker.
A yard in Albany, Oregon, received 14 flyover greater yellowlegs and four chipping sparrows in an hour. Had it been a non-COVID spring, they would have been missed and never a memory.
MT in Honolulu learned about how white tern chicks are raised around the perimeter of her favorite park during quarantine. Those active nests were reported, put in a database, and the trees flagged to warn trimmers for purposes of conservation. This made it a win-win situation for both birders and nestlings.
In Indiana, EV and his wife learned about killdeer in a vacant lot next to his home from eggs to the second clutch with young, as the first clutch was rained out. The family also witnessed how barn swallows collected mud for nesting purposes, recently fledged Northern Mockingbirds, several hawks that visited their backyard, a great horned owl that perched upon their roof, and different migratory birds that visited their feeders.
The past COVID-19 spring was successful in helping birders gain appreciation for the importance of their own yards and how they contribute to resting and feeding birds. Sometimes, one just has to be placed in a different situation to capture the beauty and necessity of one’s space and what it means to nature.
It means that we learned how to help sometimes starving birds in trouble with bad weather, how to supplement adults in feeding their clutches, and how desperate they really were with the lack of insects that they expected during spring.
Thanks to all who helped these birds nationwide. They lived because of you.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
