Birding Today: Warbler returns to previous territory

Many birders have appreciated the beauty of the golden swamp warbler, who should have been named just that, instead of the wrong name that it has. I shall not tell you any more, only to look at its Latin name, and you will see it for yourself.
A bird of swampy fens where buttonbush and willows are found, the Prothonotary Warbler seems to be in an area when it truly shines in many ways. I have been admiring this bird for a number of years in the same area, as it is one that believes in strong site fidelity. It is a breeding bird of the southeastern half of the U.S., but if they should happen to be in your area, the migrants can be located in any brushy understory, likely on the fringes of water.
If one has access to a swampy tick-infested bottomland forest with a winding stream densely bordered with ash and maple, interspersed with willows and heavy shade, you are sure to find the blue-and-gold denizen hard at work providing for its mate and young.
The little male arrives about three days to a week before the female. He quickly establishers his territory or lays claim to what he chose the year previous. He will pick out an appropriate nest site, and establish his territory. If another nosy bird dares to show, they will be succinctly dispatched, as he is a grand territorial upkeeper. It doesn’t matter if it is another species: he wants his area clear from all interlopers, whether or not they belong there. The owner will battle for days against his opponent to prove a point, and if he can he will emerge the victor.
Males will be singing most sweetly and consistently from the time that they arrive in their territory, until a female comes to investigate where they are more common.
Only two warblers are cavity nesters: the Prothonotary and Lucy’s Warblers, the latter an uncommon semi-southwestern riparian species. It prefers the same type of habitat with mesquite in the picture. Both species conceal their nests well, and these natural cavities are preferred, though nest boxes will also be used. The prothonotary will favor willow stumps, if given a choice, but it really doesn’t matter what species of tree. As long as it hangs over water or is near it, that is the only requirement. Former woodpecker or chickadee holes are often used, but rarely is the male’s nest site active.
Hatchlings have red-orange skin, same as the lining of the mouth in many cases, but it may be deeper red. Down covers the young bird, with feather sheaths showing the following day. They grow quickly and within 10 days, they are about ready to make a maiden voyage. In late June and July, a partial molt occurs with contour plumage and wing coverts, and the youngster is looking like the adults do.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
