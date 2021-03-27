One of your best birding friends right before, during, and after all migrations (ending June 1) will be www.birdcast.info. From there, valuable information will be gleaned in several areas with migration forecasts. If you have not perused this section from www.allaboutbirds, it is definitely in every birder’s best interests.
The bird migration forecast maps are an excellent tool to use when migrants will be coming through any given area of the continental US. Predicted nocturnal migration is shown three hours after local sunset with updates every six hours courtesy of both the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Colorado State University with the aid of sophisticated strategically placed equipment.
You’ll view precipitation, if any, and migration intensity from none to high grade.
Birders can even search with a local migration alert tool to determine if birds will be coming through any given area near your town or city overnight. Naturally, in the throes of inclement weather, birds will already be downed somewhere, and will likely resume their travels once again when conditions are correct for them. They may rest for a day or two in some instances.
One can also observe through this site real-time analysis maps of the intensity of actual nocturnal flight as detected by weather surveillance radar networks between any local sunset to sunrise produced by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
You will also receive recent news about fallout and potential fallout conditions on the Gulf Coast when birds make landfall on US land, which had been projected from March 17-20.
There is also historic information on other weather events, like area winter storms, early migrations, and other noteworthy news like unusual weather conditions.
Throughout certain times of the year, significant events will also be noted, like December 2020’s Finch Superflight.
This wonderful site is good to bookmark and keep handy on your computers or cell phones for breaking bird news. You’ll want to have it now and prior to fall migration both currently and in the future.
As this site is upgraded and new technology is added, this will be the place to find it, as well as any information related to birds and their migratory movements throughout the year.
It may include cyclonic, late season migration, and unusual species on the move, as well as Lights Out events and other pertinent information of interest to birders and their top hobby. It will also likely include oil spills and what areas may be affected.
Take the time to peruse the site, which will help all of us be better birders. With Species on the Move, we will learn valuable information when the times are right for easterly winds in the North Atlantic, which will bring European species to northeast North America. We can also be informed about winds in the western North Atlantic in the fall, possibly harkening Northern Wheatears like we got last fall. We can even hear about unusual hidden migrations, like the White-breasted Nuthatch, another irruptive.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
