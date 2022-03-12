Birding Today: Whip-poor-will populations on the decline

The Eastern Whip-poor-will, one of several nightjars, has had decreasing numbers over the eastern part of the United States over the past few decades. It was originally thought that one of the reasons might be fewer larger beetles and moths, but as we all know, it is just rarely one thing attributed to declines and extirpations.
Whip-poor-wills were more often heard than seen due to their excellent camouflage. They usually sleep upon horizontal branches or on the floor of the forest.
A study was recently completed and published by researchers. It was learned through GPS tagging that whip-poor-wills are a little surprising between their migratory journeys from their breeding grounds in the Midwest to their wintering grounds in Central America and Mexico.
These nightjars may flock, but they do travel at the same time in the fall and along the same migratory route in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and eastern Texas on one day in early October.
It is a matter of what may need to be extensive protection in the small habitat that is a vital migratory stopover. Another problem area is the highly populated area of eastern Texas. Many of us have heard their unending calls throughout their migratory journey in the forests of the east.
Birds were captured and tagged for GPS data that was retrieved in the fall of the following year. This has already been done during the summers of 2017 and 2019 in Wisconsin, Ohio, Illinois, and Missouri.
Interestingly, the migratory path is so similar that all GPS-tagged birds were found within a 300-mile range in one day for these nocturnal travelers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. Usable data was obtained from 52 of 115 birds.
These birds avoid flying over the Gulf of Mexico, which is normal airspace for so many animals in order to reach Mexico and Central America. The worst part of the journey is that they must travel through the highly urban zones of Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, which can cause disorientation with the overnight cluster of bright lights in these cities.
It is possible that overnight building strikes are a major source of mortality for these birds, even though some major cities have enacted lights-out programs for high rises. Texas can greatly benefit from these programs for many birds, not just the whip-poor-wills.
In the future, it is hoped to capture moths on the breeding grounds of these nightjars, as well as locations where the birds are extirpated, to see if there is a correlation with the insect population declines.
Surprisingly, some of the whip-poor-will populations are quite stable, while some have disappeared and others have lost numbers. It doesn’t appear that the wintering grounds are having the same problems.
It is hoped that there will be an answer for this population decline with additional study.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
