Birding Today: White Bellbird the loudest bird in the world

A member of the cotinga family, the White Bellbird shares its clan with cocks-of-the-rock, umbrellabirds, and philas. It holds a Guinness Book of World Records entry as the loudest bird in the world, and it is still living.
Cotingas are forest dwellers or along the edges of forests, primarily frigivorous, or fruit eaters. They all share rounded wings, strong legs, and broad bills with hooked tips.
It is also a year-round (endemic) Amazonian rainforest bird of the northern mountains, but lacks the showy plumage that most of these regional birds share. It is pure white with a long and tapered dark wattle that hangs from atop its bill, with a few small white feathers upon it, and possesses a very wide mouth. Its singing skill goes well beyond the pale up to 125 dB, the sound of a jet plane taking off 50 meters away, or about the same measure as the sound of a rock concert. It is an uncomfortable sound, but do listen to it on YouTube to get the impact for yourself. It is vaguely bell like and reverberating in nature. Younger males are suspected to give a shortened and less well-controlled version.
The female is olive colored with olive streaks on her yellow underparts with thick proportions and long, sloping head profile.
Surprisingly, when this male bird finds a love interest to court, he turns away from her with head down, then swivels around her for the second note directly head on. She must enjoy the volume of the call of the male, as she is never far when he calls from the canopy in the forest. Even though the sound may damage her hearing, perhaps these birds have developed a loss of auditory prowess through natural selection. Researchers indicated that as the songs become louder, they also get shorter in duration due to difficulty in maintaining respiratory control. The gaping bills have a shape that might assist in some amplification of their calls, as well as powerful stomach muscles to pump out that sound.
When the birds are in flight, these loud calls can still be given prior to pairing perhaps having originated due to extreme distance between members of the species.
As a rare bird to observe, its population is larger than expected with a wide distribution from Brazil, a smaller number in Venezuela, Suriname, and The Guianas, and rumored to occasionally show up in Trinidad and Tobago. It is a bird of least concern with a decreasing population trend.
At present, there have been 775 observations, 78 photos, 85 recordings, and 15 videos in both eBird and the Macaulay library.
There is also a Bearded Bellbird of least concern and a Bare-throated Bellbird, which is near threatened.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
