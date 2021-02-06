Birding Today: Whitebark pine proposed as threatened species

One of the highest dwelling tree species in the U.S., the whitebark pine (scrub pine and pitch pine) — not to be confused with the white-bark pine or Pinus bungeana — is finally being proposed as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act.
This keystone species of the high mountain west has roots that stabilize loose soil, and its shade helps to preserve the snow that feeds rivers and streams to keep them flowing. The seedy cones provide food for rodents, grizzly bears, and Clark’s Nutcracker. The nutcracker caches up to 100,000 seeds to feed its young, as well being used for food during times of scarcity. Cache sites are often favorable for seed germination and the survival of the seedlings. Those tiny plants unused as a food source prior to snowmelt, add to the forest regeneration. This is why trees are found in general clusters between two and over a dozen evergreens.
Mountain Bluebird and Northern Flicker frequently nest within the trees, and Dusky (blue or sooty) Grouse and elk use these communities as summer habitat. During storms, bighorn sheep and deer use the fallen needles as beds to shelter.
Even though these conifers are vastly imperative to the continuation of our wildlife, climate change, recent outbreaks of mountain pine beetles, disturbances in fire ecology, forest succession, and white pine blister rust, the species has declined by more than 50 percent in some areas of the northwest and Canada.
Fire suppression altered the composition dynamics of locations without fire suppression balance, like many pines require, especially in the realm of menacing insect disease.
Mountain pine beetles, or native bark beetles, laid their eggs and introduced pathogenic fungi into host trees, which was sufficient in combination to eradicate older and unhealthy specimens.This fungus was introduced from Europe, though only 5 percent of the trees own genetic resistance to the disease.
Restorative measures have been followed by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, and Bureau of Land Management. This action involved growing seedlings from resistant trees and replanting them in suitable locations where the blister rust is less invasive.
Warmer and shorter winters permit mountain pine beetles to prosper and expand, destroying many more trees than Clark’s Nutcracker or man can help once it reaches the apex of its alpine range. It just cannot escape.
This is why it has become paramount that the Fish and Wildlife service adopt a recovery plan. It is now necessary to show our support for protecting this evergreen. Please do your part at: www.federalregister.gov.documents/2020/12/02/2020-25331/endangered-and-threatened-wildlife-and-plants-threatened-species-status-for-pinus-albicauilis.
Please submit a comment no later than Feb. 1 to help save the whitebark pine for the animals dependent upon it.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
