Whether performing or promoting, the late Jim Paul Blair loved music.
Such love will be given in return when Blair is inducted posthumously into Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame at its 25th anniversary ceremony and concert 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at Muskogee Civic Center.
Other inductees are the Turnpike Troubadours of Tahlequah and singer-songwriter Wade Hayes of Bethel Acres.
Blair was OMHOF executive director from 2012 to 2018. He also held outdoor G-Fest music festivals in 2016 and 2017.
Max Boydstun recalled working with Blair in promoting Muskogee music.
"His boundless energy helped take OMHOF to several new levels," Boydstun said. "He was also born to perform, while at the same time enjoying promoting and encouraging others to get on the stage."
Blair was the son of Ramona Reed, another OMHOF inductee who performed at the Grand Ole Opry alongside Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys for years.
At Oklahoma State University, Blair and his sister Karen were members of Student Entertainers, along with Garth Brooks. Blair graduated with a degree in accounting while playing bluegrass with The Red Valley Barnstormers.
He performed with City Moon and toured with such groups as the Neverly Hillbillies and Neverly Brothers.
Blair was adept portraying musical greats Hank Williams and Buddy Holly at Muskogee Little Theatre and various fundraisers. He also channeled Merle Haggard singing 'Okie from Muskogee' in a Greater Muskogee Chamber of Commerce promotional video.
Blair was CEO of Muskogee Regional Medical Center and a leader of the Muskogee Medical Authority and Foundation.
"Jim had the gift of using both the creative and analytical sides of his brain equally," Boydstun said. "He was just as comfortable in a board meeting, writing a business plan, writing songs or performing onstage."
Former Chamber of Commerce President Sue Harris said Blair's Buddy Holly and Hank Williams bands will perform, as will his bluegrass band.
"Jim made such an impact in Muskogee on many levels, especially when he was executive director of Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.
The Turnpike Troubadours, known for their gritty country-rock, will perform at the induction concert.
According to a media release, OMHOF Executive Director Tony Corbell said he's thrilled to have the Troubadours perform, "and they promise an entertaining evening."
“As far as I am concerned there hasn't been a more talked about band since I began following the music scene in Oklahoma," Corbell said. "These guys are truly hitting on all cylinders right now, and since late spring 2022 they have sold out shows in many of the best arenas and venues."
Harris said the Turnpike Troubadours performed at G-Fest.
"To have them want to come back at the same time of Jim's induction, and to honor Jim is a wonderful thing because they're selling out every place they play," she said.
Hayes landed his first recording contract with Columbia Records within nine months of moving to Nashville. “Old Enough to Know Better” hit #1 on Billboard's Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart and he was nominated for the ACM's Top New Male Vocalist honor. Two of his four major label albums have been certified Gold by the RIAA.
If you go
WHAT: 25th Anniversary Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Concert.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
TICKETS: $50 and available at https://www.ticketstorm.com/event/oklahomamusichalloffameinductionofturnpiketroubadours/muskogeeciviccenter/muskogee/27191/
