Bluegrass festival kicks off with gospel concert

Bluegrass fans pick and grin all over Sequoyah State Park lodge during this weekend's Western Hills 43rd annual Bluegrass Festival.
"There's music everywhere," said festival promoter Jimmy Bryson. "Jamming, the bands, as well as a lot of the other attendees with their musical instruments playing up and down the halls and the staircases, anywhere they can find a place to jam."
He said up to 2,000 people come through the weekend, some from as far away as Arizona, others from right next door.
"I've had several that said, we're about 8 miles from there, will you jam with us tonight?" Bryson said.
This year's feature band is Rick Faris and the Faris Brothers out of Topeka, Kansas.
"He's probably in his 40s," Bryson said. "He played here when he was 8, 9 years old, him and his brothers and his mom and dad, called the Faris Family. When his mom and dad got to where they were retiring, he and his brothers hit the road and played for 14 years."
Faris later joined the bluegrass group Special Consensus. He recently got back with his brothers, Jim Bob and John.
"This is kind of a reunion show for them, playing Western Hills," Bryson said.
Other acts include Muskogee's SpringStreet and The Bluegrass Travelers, as well as the Roving Gamblers of Winslow, Arizona.
Daily shows begin with Thursday's Gospel Show, with a devotional at 6:45 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m.
"We get a lot of churches that drive in just for the gospel show," Bryson said.
A variety of workshops will be offered on Friday.
Bryson said Friday night's concert often runs "all the way to midnight."
"All the concerts are five and six bands long," he said."
Saturday will feature two shows.
Saturday night's concert opens at 6:45 with the Western Hills Kids Band.
"One of our workshops is the children's and kids workshop," Bryson said. "They may be 4 or 5 years old, just holding an instrument or they may have played for five or 10 years, or they may be 17 years old. It's a whole variety of kids. We have a workshop for them."
Each young performer walks onstage, announces their name and age.
"Some get a little nervous and don't quite get it all out there," he said. "It's fun, and they get their picture taken. We pick out the workshop leaders and pick out songs that most of the kids can participate in."
The rest of Saturday's concert also goes late into the night, Bryson said.
"There's a lot of people that may jam some during the concerts, then there's ones that come just for the concerts, he said. "Most of the jammers, there's certain bands they don't want to miss, so they're in and out watching the concert. They usually jam to 3 or 4 in the morning, usually to daylight."
Mr. C's Custom Cuts, a Chandler butcher shop, will cater the festival.
"We have a really good caterer bringing barbecue treats, and pork chops and burgers, great beef stew," Bryson said. "We've got a lot of good food here as well. Some of the best food I've ever eaten."
If you go
WHAT: Western Hills 43rd annual Winter Bluegrass Festival.
WHEN: Thursday through Saturday.
WHERE: Sequoyah State Park Lodge, eight miles east of Wagoner on Oklahoma 51.
Schedule:
Thursday
• 6:45 p.m. — Devotion.
• 7 p.m.— All Gospel Bluegrass Show.
Friday
• 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. — Workshops.
• 7 p.m. — Show.
Saturday
• 12:30 and 6:40 p.m. — Shows.
