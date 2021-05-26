Blues Hall of Fame to include local talents

After being canceled by COVID-19 in 2020, the Blues Hall of Fame induction will seem like a family reunion this year, especially with familiar local musicians among the inductees.
Hall of Fame inductees and other musicians will perform from 2 p.m. to midnight at the Hall of Fame in Rentiesville. Admission is $10, which includes a barbecue supper served around 6 p.m. by Sam's Famous Barbecue.
"It's wonderful to see everybody, and of course it's wonderful to be able to perform again," said Selby Minner, blues musician and Hall of Fame coordinator.
Minner said 18 Oklahoma musicians will be inducted this year.
Blues influenced all genres of music, making it gritty and real, Minner said.
"And this is what we do in Rentiesville to keep the music alive," she said.
Minner said she's expecting about 200 people throughout the afternoon and night.
"This is kind of a long day," Minner said. "Each inductee brings their own little group, family."
To keep visitors safe, all performances will be outdoors this weekend, Minner said, adding that a covered porch will be used as a stage.
Minner said she expects "a great day of music" starting with keyboardist Brian McKinney and area artists Bronko Carr and Dave Carr Jr.
Kenny Diggs and his D'Elegantz band will play at 3 p.m. Diggs, who lives in Muskogee, has played keyboard with such groups as The Platters.
“He's a great keyboard, but he wanted to switch to bass, so he could start this band D'Elegantz, so he came to our jam sessions each Sunday for a year and played bass," Minner said.
Muskogee musicians to be inducted include Jermaine Mondaine and Lee Norfleet.
Minner said saxophonist Mondaine "plays blues really well."
Norfleet plays bass guitar and low brass. He has toured all over the United States with jazz or big band groups.
“He comes to my jam sessions and helps me play,” Minner said.
Local musicians Harley Hamm and Ed Warren will be inducted posthumously, Minner said.
Hamm played blues guitar, often in the style of Stevie Ray Vaughan. He was a manager at Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame and started Rockin' the Dock outside the Hall in 2020 when indoor venues were closed due to COVID-19.
A Manual Training High School graduate, Warren attended Langston University and played in the Air Force Band as well as the Jazz and Blues Band at Northeastern State University.
Minner said Warren is related by marriage to her late husband. Warren played tenor sax and clarinet for a variety of community bands and groups.
Other Oklahoma musicians also will be inducted.
Barbara and Charles Burton, who perform at 4 p.m. Saturday, have played in Oklahoma City for 40 years, Minner said.
According to the Oklahoma City Arts Council, guitarist and vocalist Charles Burton has performed with Gladys Night and the Pips; Barbara Burton has played with Roger Miller and Brenda Lee. Together, the Burtons have performed with Nancy Wilson, Della Reese and Vic Damone.
Kevin Phariss was a guitarist with the Flash Terry Band for many years, Minner said.
Traywick, an electric guitarist, has opened for such acts as the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Gatemouth Brown and Bo Diddley.
