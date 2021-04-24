Bob Ross Appreciation Day set

Muskogee Art Guild will sponsor a "Bob Ross Appreciation and Get-Out-And-Paint Day" project at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1 at the Honor Heights Park Papilion.
Painters are invited to bring their painting supplies, lunch and a favorite beverage. There will be many experienced painters willing to help inexperienced painters. Everyone who shows up with a Bob Ross wig is in the running for a $25 gift certificate to Hobby Lobby. There is no charge to participate.
