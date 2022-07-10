Boulevard Christian offers Wacky Wednesdays for youth

Boulevard Christian Church wants kids to just have fun during Wacky Wednesdays this July.
The food, fun and fellowship runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m. over the next three Wednesdays at the church.
"It's just to fellowship and get the community together," said Kelli Wood, children's director with Boulevard's BCkidz ministry. "We do a variety of different things. This is just an additional thing we do for the community."
Wood said the free event is open to children going into first through fifth grades. It is limited to 30 children, so registration is required. Wood said people register by emailing her.
Parents may come to watch or drop the children off, Wood said.
Each session also includes a free light dinner.
"It's different each week," Wood said. "Some nights it's hot dogs, some nights it's pizza. Some nights it's sandwiches."
Wacky Wednesdays kicked off this week with a wet mat ball, which Wood described as "basically kickball with water."
Instead of running bases, players got to dive into wading pools to avoid getting tagged.
Paige Allen, 10, said her favorite part of the game was "probably being able to go in the pool."
Upcoming activities include a tie-dye session, Wiffle Ball, and a scavenger hunt.
The final week will be an Olympics-type event, Wood said.
The church also hosts Wacky Wednesdays for youngsters at Port City Acres Apartments on Wednesday afternoons.
"We do an event especially for them," Wood said. "It's just to provide and give back to the community."
Wacky events at Port City have included kickball, tie dye, Wiffle Ball, said Assistant Children's Minister Julie Allison. "Just tons of activities for them."
"I just feel our job as Christians is to reach the unchurched and love kids, show them the love of Jesus," Allison said. "Our job is to love them and get them to hang out with other believers."
If you go
WHAT: Wacky Wednesdays.
WHO: First through fifth grades.
WHEN: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesdays through July.
WHERE: Boulevard Christian Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass.
REGISTRATION: Free, register by emailing kelli@bccok.com
