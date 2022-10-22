Boulevard Christian School students seek to reach around the world by collecting Bibles and other Christian materials.
"Because of what we believe in our faith, we want to find ways to share it with other people," said Laura Kovacs, who works with the school and church. "This is a way we can share without even having to go."
The Green Country Bible Drive runs through Oct. 31. People may bring new or gently used Bibles or other materials to the church.
Kovacs said students and church members are collecting Bibles, Christian devotionals, study books and other Christian media. Donations will go to the nondenominational mission support program Love Packages.
"They can bring things for children, they can bring things for adults," Kovacs said. Ministry officials are "asking for Bible study books, resource Bible books, Christian music, teaching CDs and DVDs. Just variety. They just ask not fiction."
According to the Love Packages website, the ministry also collects Sunday school material, children's quarterlies and tracts. Also welcome are puppets, Bible games, nativity sets and "anything that helps teach the gospel, especially to children."
The ministry would not accept secular books, handiwork, "Guideposts" and "Missions" magazines. Non-Christian or "cult" literature is discarded, according to the website.
School Principal Jerry Perdue said the ministry "presents God's word to people who wouldn't have any opportunity to get it."
"If you go to these people's website, it says the Bible will get read an additional 50 times when it's passed around," he said, adding that Love Packages determines where the material goes.
"They will come by and they take it to one of the warehouses they have," he said. "And they will actually sort it by some doctrine and send it to different churches."
The ministry ships the material overseas in massive containers to English speaking countries.
Kovacs said she couldn't count how many items have been collected since the drive began Oct. 1.
"Some of them, people have brought from church and donated," Kovacs said. "Our church has a bookstore, and a lot of the people in the church bring things to the bookstore, and if we can't use them, we give them away."
You can help
WHAT: Green Country Bible Drive.
WHEN: Through Oct. 31.
WHERE: Boulevard Christian School and Church, 1700 W. Shawnee Bypass.
