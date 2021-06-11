WAGONER — Area produce growers, egg farmers, artists and craftspeople have a year-round place to sell their wares.
Missy Greer and Stephanie Norsworthy opened Bountiful Harvest on Wagoner's South Main Street in early March.
"Most of the people that are in here cannot have a storefront themselves," Greer said. "We offer them the ability to sell their things other than online and reach more people. They don't have all the overhead."
Bountiful Harvest is more of a farmers' market than a food co-op, she said.
"We're like a farmers' market, only indoors," she said, adding that they plan to remain open year-round.
The market offers booth and shelf space to vendors. Greer said the market is licensed as a farmers' market hub through the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture.
The Oklahoma Farmers Market and Farmers Hub Act, passed in 2020, defines a farmers hub as an area where farm food and other products are sold on a consignment basis.
"We have craftsmen, produce, all kinds of cottage foods. We have ice cream, meat," she said. "Everything in the store is local."
Local includes not only vendors from Wagoner, but also Muskogee, Hulbert, Braggs, Tahlequah, Broken Arrow and Chouteau. Big sellers include Rose Rock Coffee from Tahlequah and Rose Rock Ice Cream from Tulsa, Norsworthy said.
"People love that they can buy local," Norsworthy said. "We have a lot of our regulars come here before they go to Walmart because they like to see what they can buy locally."
They also have healthy foods, including locally produced foods for diabetics and gluten-free foods, Greer said.
"We're working on more and more of those as we go," she said.
Other items include potted succulents, handmade jewelry, woodwork and art.
The two opened the shop after trying another venture.
"We kind of came full circle," Greer said. "We kind of started doing a bed and breakfast with venue in the bed and breakfast. Then, we're both 53, we decided we couldn't put in the hours for the bed and breakfast. We wanted to continue supporting the local people."
They spent about six months planning the market. Greer said they found a space on South Main Street to sublet.
Norsworthy said they originally sought vendors through an area farmers market and people they know. They posted on social media.
"Now people are calling us," Greer said.
The main challenges so far have been minor decisions, such as buying a new refrigerator, Norsworthy said.
"And trying to keep up with the demand of people coming in," she said.
Customers sometimes don't understand when things, such as tomatoes, are not in season, Greer said.
"It's just teaching people what the seasons are," she said.
"Every vendor we have met has been family-oriented," Greer said. "They have been so patient and so kind. They are just the nicest people."
Norsworthy said they also have offered monthly classes complementing their vendors. For example, the market recently offered a class in growing succulents.
In July, a jewelry artist will offer a class in making paper beads, she said.
Bountiful Harvest already is outgrowing its storefront.
Greer said they plan to move to a larger space a few doors down from their current location.
"We're going to be doing some different composts and some mushroom dirt, where we can have things outside," she said. "We'll have raised beds to sell by this fall."
For more info
• Bountiful Harvest, 124 S. Main St., Wagoner. Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays. Information: (918) 645-7731.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.