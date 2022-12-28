One of Branson’s most popular acts returns to Muskogee on Jan. 30 — Mark Alred’s Jukebox Live. The award-winning show proved to be a hit with the crowd during their last appearance as they presented original and popular classic tunes from every genre. Alred, who has won top vocalist awards is a high-energy entertainer who connects with every audience on a personal level as he shares both his music and personal experiences in life and the music industry.
The show, which starts at 7 p.m., will be held at the Roxy Theater, 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. Tickets are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bransons-jukebox-live-tickets-480101796397 or by phone at (918) 684-6366 at the Roxy box office from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday,or by going to the website at roxymuskogee.org. Doors open at 6 p.m.
