Bunch to be installed as head of ministers' group

Muskogee native the Rev. Bryan Bunch recalls a lifelong desire to preach.
"I've been a church boy all my life," he said. "I used to stand, preaching on milk crates at the age of 4."
Bunch is pastor at Tulsa's Mount Rose Baptist Church. However, he remains committed to serving in Muskogee, as well.
He will be installed as president of the Muskogee Christian Minister's Union during an installation celebration 3 p.m. Sunday at Harvest Ministries Church. The Rev. Rooshawn Pratt, pastor of Greater Shiloh Baptist Church, will be guest speaker.
Bunch said being selected union president means the world to him.
"It's just another way for us to give within our community," he said. "Being the president of such a wonderful organization is great. I'm just overwhelmed at this opportunity to lead some of the ministers and pastors in the Muskogee community, to see how we can grow ourselves in unity and bring everyone together."
Pratt said Muskogee Christian Ministers Union has about 20 members, mostly from Baptist churches. Leaders of other denominations are welcome to join, he said.
"We're a group that looks at advancing the gospel in the community," he said. "We're brothers who do our best to do outreach and reach lost souls for Christ."
The group hosts a food drive each Thanksgiving, as well as a scholarship fund. The union hosted a fall and summer revival in 2021.
Bunch said he envisions working with other faith communities in Muskogee.
"I can see us coming together more, not just with ourselves, but also the ministerial alliance here in Muskogee," he said. "Just being able to do things together that we cannot do apart."
He said one way to accomplish this is "by showing ourselves to be available to everyone, as well as to our community."
This includes helping with schools and partnering with churches.
Bunch also is a life coach and assistant girls basketball coach at Muskogee High School.
I already know the community and I know the kids that are within the community, what we can do to help fill the gaps for all," he said. "It's been a blessing to be able to work in this community. I've been a youth pastor, as well."
He said he first preached in 2004. He has served at Four Mile Branch Baptist and was assistant pastor at Divine Love Christian Fellowship and associate at Old Agency Baptist before taking over at Mount Rose.
If you go
WHAT: Installation Celebration.
WHO: Muskogee Christian Ministers Union.
WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Harvest Ministries Church, 3300 E. Okmulgee Ave.
