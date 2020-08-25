A Call to Worship, featuring praise music and a small message, has been set for 7 p.m. Friday in the grassy area at Office Depot and Arrowhead Mall.
"We're going through a crazy time in our country and our community, we're just trying to shine light in a dark time," said event organizer, Jordan Howard, pastor of Jubilee Christian Center.
Howard said similar gatherings have been held on California beaches and near the Golden Gate Bridge.
He said he chose the Office Depot lawn because of its size and location.
"We wanted it out on Shawnee (Bypass), but the businesses out on Shawnee didn't want a large gathering on their property," he said. "This is something that would still be in the middle of town, still have a lot of traffic going through."
Howard hosted a Praying for Muskogee gathering at Muskogee City Hall early in May. Several dozen people showed up for the morning event.
He said that event "was meant to be symbolic, so everyone could see we were praying for them."
Friday's worship event is more of a community gathering, he said.
"Last time I looked, there were 750 saying they wanted to come," Howard said.
He said there should be enough space for several hundred people to maintain a safe distance from each other.
"It is a very long grassy area that extends from Office Depot to the post office parking lot," he said.
People may stand or bring lawn chairs.
The praise and worship team from Jubilee Christian Center will provide music from a platform, he said.
"We'll break for a short message," he said. "We'll basically be worshipping all the way through. I'm not sure how long it's going to last, an hour, hour and a half, two hours."
He said the worship time is for any denomination or church.
"It is for every church, every person in the community," Howard said. "Regardless of who's on stage, this is for everyone, because everyone needs light."
If you go
WHAT: A Call to Worship: Muskogee.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Grassy area east of Office Depot, 201 W. Martin Luther King St.
