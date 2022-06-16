WAGONER — Muskogee investors are ready to make the Canebrake restaurant and resort a special place again.
"It's already a special place," said Doug Jackson. "It's just the land that's beautiful. You come out here and hear the birds chirping."
Since its opening in 2007, the Canebrake developed a reputation as a swank, yet rustic restaurant, spa and resort, located in the woods west of Fort Gibson Lake. It offered tasty buffets on Thanksgiving and Sundays as well as a yoga barn, a spa and outdoor activities. It closed in 2016 after the unexpected loss of a private investor, according to news reports at the time.
Michele Jackson said she and her husband had heard the 310-acre property was for sale "and we just fell in love."
She said they purchased the property six weeks ago and are doing restorations, renovations and updates. She said they hope to reopen in mid-July.
Doug Jackson has 35 years experience in real estate, specializing in properties in Muskogee, Oklahoma City, Eufaula and Texas.
He said there's been a phenomenal amount of interest in the Canebrake's reopening.
"On that Facebook post, when we announced we were reopening, I think there was 80,000 responses," he said. "The reception we got from the local community, from Wagoner, Muskogee and Tahlequah is just phenomenal."
Visitors can expect many of the same services and amenities the Canebrake offered, Michele Jackson said.
The restaurant will offer modern American favorites including beef and seafood, she said. There also will be specialty nights, such as Italian food, tacos and margaritas, as well as Sunday brunches and holiday buffets.
"We'll have lots of live music all the time, outside and inside," she said.
The Canebrake will offer all sorts of classes, including art, crafts, flower arranging, she said.
There also will be displays from area artists.
The resort will reopen its spa, and a new spa experience will be a salt room, Doug Jackson said.
"It's creates an ocean environment," he said. "It clears your respiratory system, your breathing. It's got significant health benefit."
Lodging includes eight suites and eight standard "retreat rooms" surrounded by woods.
The outdoors is another selling point, Jackson said. The Canebrake has a third-mile of frontage overlooking Fort Gibson Lake. Jackson said they plan to add housing facilities on the property.
"There's a tremendous amount of wildlife," he said. "We've got so many deer it's crazy. We've got some wild turkeys that run around. Two foxes here and there."
And there's a tremendous amount of birds, he said. "Every evening, the birds are fantastic."
"That will be one of our events this fall, a birdwatching weekend," Jackson said. "We have a professor over from Northeastern who comes over. She hosts that event. During migratory season this fall, we'll do that."
Outdoor activities include walking trails, mountain bikes to rent and five or six fishing ponds. Pickleball courts and a golf simulator will be added. There also is going to be an outdoor activities area with horseshoes, corn hole and other games.
Visitors also can enjoy a new swimming pool and hot tub. Jackson said the Canebrake closed immediately after the pool was finished.
"There's a whole lot more we haven't even touched on," he said. "I think it's going to be a place people are going to want to come to. Feel good, chill out, relax kind of atmosphere."
