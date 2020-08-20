Car show part of weekend fun in Fort Gibson

A blown tire can be a fan favorite at Fort Gibson's Burnout.
"The crowd loves it when they're popping tires," said Fort Gibson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Martin.
Car lovers can rev and rumble at the Burnout and Loud Pipe Contest, at 7 p.m. Friday along Ross Street. The competitions kick off two days of automotive fun in Fort Gibson. The chamber will host its 26th annual Historic Auto Show Saturday in downtown.
Martin said she expects a great crowd this weekend.
"We're going to have people who want to come out and look at cars," she said. "It's going to be outside with social distancing."
People might want to keep a distance from the smoke billowing at Friday's burnout.
"Firetrucks put their water hoses on the ground by their tires," Martin said. Contestants "put on the brakes and put their foot on the gas and they will spin those back tires until they're blowing smoke, and maybe they're popping tires."
Three judges will help choose the best burnout.
"There's a lot of factors go into it," she said. "They time it. And crowd response plays a big deal, too. We judge it by crowd response, how loud they cheer."
Loud Pipes also are judged by noise, Martin said.
"If somebody is set up for those loud pipes, that loud sound coming out of that vehicle, like a big rumbling pipe," she said. "They'll come through the strip, one by one, and we'll look for those loud pipes."
Burnout and Loud Pipes winners get $100 and a trophy, she said.
After all the noise on Ross, people may cruise Lee Street. The cruise will go from the Sonic Drive-In, 1598 S. Lee St., to downtown Fort Gibson and back.
"They can cruise around as many times as they'd like to," Martin said. "It's an old-time traditional cruise."
On Saturday, contestants show their most interesting vehicles.
"We have lots of categories," Martin said. "Original cars from 1942 to present, modified cars from 1954 to present. We have those same categories in trucks, Mustangs, Muscle Cars, Convertibles, motorcycles, rat rods and special interest."
This year, the chamber also will award the car entry that came the farthest, as well as the oldest entry.
Martin said she doesn't know the record for the oldest entry.
"I know we've got the categories going back to 1942," she said. "If somebody comes in with something earlier, I don't know. It'll be interesting."
Even youngsters can get involved Saturday by joining the Power Wheels Drag Racing."The kids really love it," Martin said. "It's raced on what size their voltage is on their Power Wheel cars. We have a little strip they drag race, one on one side one on the other. We have it lined with tires and they get to race. They get a trophy and they get a swag bag."
There also will be several food trucks and beverage booths, plus a variety of vendors.
If you go
WHAT: Fort Gibson Burnout and Loud Pipes Contest.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Ross Street.
ENTRY FEE: $10 per car.
ADMISSION: Free.
REGISTRATION: 5:45 to 7 p.m. Friday at the site.
WHAT: 26th annual Fort Gibson Historic Auto Show.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Around Lee and Poplar streets, downtown Fort Gibson.
ENTRY FEE: $20.
ADMISSION: Free.
REGISTRATION: Beginning at 7 a.m.
WHAT: Power Wheels Drag Racing.
WHEN: 11 a.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Downtown Fort Gibson.
ENTRY FEE: $5.
ADMISSION: Free.
