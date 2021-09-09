When Russell Hammons revs the motor in his 1935 Chevy, it doesn't sound like anything from the '30s.
That's because it's a 1970 model 350 engine with a Holley carburetor with an aluminum intake manifold, he said.
People can see how Hammons' souped up the old Chevy this weekend. It will be one of the cars competing and being displayed at the annual Bedouin Clowns Car Show, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Honor Heights Park ball field. Contestants can register from from 8 a.m. to noon the day of the show. Registration is $20. Trophies will be awarded at 1 p.m.
Shrine Clown Unit director Eric Blackwood said people can expect to see "everything from classic cars to motorcycles, everything from cars, trucks, specialized categories for T-Birds, Mustangs, Camaros, Firebirds."
There also will be special interest categories for rock crawlers and rat rods, he said.
"We try to get a variety that will be open to the public, no matter what your forte is," Blackwood said. "We'll even have the sheriff's department, fire department, EMS and hopefully Air Evac, for kind of a touch-a-truck deal, to see the officers in a non-emergency scenario."
The show attracts contestants and car clubs come from across Oklahoma, as well as surrounding states, he said.
Cruis'n Angels Car Club will have several models, club member Gary Thompson said, adding that he plans to bring his red 1970 El Camino.
The cars will be spread across the Honor Heights Park ball field.
"Some of the car owners asked if we could just have it on the grass," Blackwood said. "They like it for reduction in heat. It's a nice place to take pictures on."
Proceeds help pay for Shrine expenses, Blackwood said.
"Everything from buying backpacks for kids at the hospital, wheelchairs, whatever the Shrine needs."
Car show chairman Gary Dunlap said past shows helped buy a van and floor tile for the temple.
Closures caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have affected Bedouin Shrine fundraising, Blackwood said. For example, the Bedouin Shrine Circus was not held this year or in 2020, he said.
If you go
WHAT: Bedouin Clown Car Show.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Honor Heights Park.
ADMISSION: Free for spectators.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.