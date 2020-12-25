J. Pete Carson has been growing poinsettias for the past 41 years. The plant came from Mexico in the early 1900s.
In Mexico and Hawaii, poinsettias are perennials, growing into large shrubs.
Carson loves growing them because “they represent a traditional Christmas. Poinsettias magnificently enhance church sanctuaries around Muskogee at Christmas. One church mixes all the colors to make a visual 'pop'. Other churches prefer the red variety.”
You cannot deny the beauty of the other varieties Carson sells. There is red Glitter, previously called Jingle Bells; Enduring Pink, Marbella — a two-toned pink with pink centers and white edges; Peterstar White, a yellow white, Christmas Wish and Noel Red — both red versions.
As far as any age group being drawn to poinsettias, Carson says the World War II generation valued poinsettias more. Since that era of customers has passed, he has eliminated one greenhouse.
There are many different species of poinsettias grown from south to north in the United States in the different growing zones. Carson starts his plants from cuttings in August, to have them ready to sell in December.
Poinsettias start thinking about blooming Sept. 21, the Vernal Equinox. Light becomes very important to the plant’s performance.
“You could lose half a greenhouse if someone checks the temperature and turns on a light,” Carson said. “I once had to cover the entire west wall of my greenhouse, thanks to a security light at the county barn next door. Short days and long nights are key to their blooming. Room temperature and watering is vital to keep the plant healthy."
Carson cuts a hole in the bottom of the plant’s dressing to water the plant every third day. Let the water “trickle” out before placing the plant back in the tray provided for the plant.
The ideal temperature at night for poinsettias is 63 degrees or less — the cooler the better. Unwanted light at night affects the plant’s blooming performance, so placing it near a light source is not going to enhance its life span.
“Poinsettias are actually one of the most difficult crops to grow," Carson said. "There are fewer and fewer growers in the U.S. They are susceptible to fungus, insects and root rot.”
Carson’s favorite growing season is spring, more than 90 percent of his annual gross. He grows poinsettias because “they are still, to some, considered the traditional part of Christmas.”
