One of the top 20 guitarists in the world will perform for one night only at the Roxy Theater at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The performance is one of more than 50 planned engagements during The Carvin Jones Band U.S. tour. Eric Clapton called him “Among the best I have ever seen. I would hate to have to take the stage after him.”
While Carvin began playing guitar at 8 years of age and received the first of his guitars at age 11, his serious professional career didn’t begin until he was in his twenties. Playing seven days a week, by the time he completed his first decade as a professional guitarist he had logged over 3,000 live performances. That prolific work ethic and seasoned skill allowed him to be the opening act for rock and blues legends like B.B. King, Santana, Albert King and REO Speedwagon. The great Joe Cocker personally requested his guitar stylings, and he became a part of the House of Blues Tour.
While the band has performed in front of crowds of thousands, they chose the Roxy Theater because of its connection to the legendary Leon Russell who performed on the stage numerous times at his annual birthday celebration.
The band will arrive in Muskogee on Tuesday afternoon and will spend time with ticketed fans who will be allowed to sit in on the bands soundcheck and get pictures and autographs before the show begins at 8 p.m. that evening. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.carvinjones.com/event-details/carvin-jones-roxy-theatre
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.