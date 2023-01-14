CASA for Children calls for volunteers this MLK Day

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once said to an audience in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1957.
In 1994, Congress passed the King Holiday and Service Act, designating Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a national day of service. Every year on the third Monday in January, American’s honor King’s legacy, service, and leadership by engaging in community activism and volunteering.
If you are looking for a unique and long-term way to make an impact in your community, consider becoming a CASA volunteer, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, and helping children and families in the area.
“CASA is more than just your everyday volunteer opportunity,” said Suzanne Hughes, executive director at CASA for Children. “Our volunteers commit their time to make a direct, lasting impact in the life of a child in foster care, giving them a better chance at a brighter future.”
When a family is in crisis and a child is removed from home, the child is placed in the foster care system, sometimes far away from their family, friends, loved ones, and home community. Though they are in this situation due to no fault of their own, they face a higher risk than their peers of negative outcomes such as homelessness and mental health problems.
“Due to the trauma they have experienced and being separated from their families, children in foster care are the most vulnerable of the vulnerable,” Hughes said. “They need a dedicated advocate to look after them and make sure their voice is heard while they are in the child welfare system.”
CASA volunteers go through pre-service training and then are appointed by a judge to advocate for the best interests of an abused or neglected child. They get to know the child individually, and speak with their family of origin, foster parents, teachers, therapists, and others, to form a holistic picture of the child’s unique needs and circumstances. Their advocacy helps ensure the child’s best interests are heard in the court, and that they are safe and supported while they are in foster care.
CASA volunteers advocate first and foremost for reunification with the child’s family of origin and help ensure that the child and their parents have a network of family members and other adults who will support them even after their time involved with foster care. When reunification is not safe or possible, they advocate for the child to live with relatives or a loving, adoptive family.
“We know that it is best for children when they can live safely at home,” Hughes said. “In fact, we hope for a day when CASA is no longer needed because all children are healthily and happily growing up with their families. Until then, we need more community members to step up and advocate, right here, right now.”
Last year, 85 CASA volunteers served over 300 children across the Muskogee, Sequoyah, Wagoner, and McIntosh county areas, but there are still many children in need of a volunteer to stand up and advocate for their best interests.
“Dr. King envisioned a ‘beloved community’ where all people have the same opportunities to thrive. At CASA for Children, we believe that change starts with children,” Hughes said.
Become a CASA volunteer and advocate for a child who needs you. Take advantage of CASA for Children’s next pre-service training class beginning in February.
For more information or to learn how to get involved, visit www.casaok.org or contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 685-1501 or via email at jenny@casaok.org.
