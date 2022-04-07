Celebrate National Move More Month

OKLAHOMA CITY – Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), is encouraging Oklahomans to get moving and live healthier lives. April is National Move More Month, and Shape Your Future offers resources to Oklahomans who want to improve their health by increasing physical activity.
Sponsored by the American Heart Association, the annual National Move More Month campaign encourages all individuals, schools and workplaces to become more active. Shape Your Future participates in National Move More Month by asking all Oklahomans to get the recommended amount of daily physical activity – 30 minutes for adults and 60 minutes for children. Simply walking 30 minutes a day can help you maintain a healthy weight and reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke. Being active can also improve your mental health and emotional wellbeing.
“Staying active and instilling those habits in young people is one of the best ways Oklahomans can improve the health of their families and communities,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Shape Your Future is making a difference by providing resources to help Oklahoma families feel better and focus on their health. Physical activity is essential for a healthy life, but don’t stress over what to do. The important thing is to just get moving!“
American Heart Association Workouts
The American Heart Association (www.heart.org) has teamed up with experts and instructors to host on-demand fitness, yoga and meditation classes, as well as guided five-minute breaks to teach fitness basics and encourage activity.
Free local resources from ShapeYourFutureOK.com
• A physical activity quiz is an ideal place to get started.
• A list of family-friendly activities provides plenty of ideas to get you up and moving.
• This kid-friendly, 5-Day Workout download is ideal for all ages and can be done anywhere.
• You can also celebrate National Walking Day by taking your family on regular walks around your neighborhood. Kick things up a bit with tips to make your family walk fun.
• Shape Your Future also partnered with Healthy Schools Oklahoma to create easy and free workout videos you can watch on a user-friendly YouTube playlist.
Join Shape Your Future’s closed Facebook group for even more physical activity ideas
Accountability and support are crucial factors in making healthy choices on a consistent basis. You can find more inspirational and motivational content when you join Shape Your Future’s Facebook group, which connects likeminded Oklahomans who want to make healthier choices for themselves and their families. It’s a hub for sharing recipes, workout ideas, helpful resources and healthy tips. It’s also a space where you can ask questions and connect with others looking to better their health in a judgment-free zone. Join today!
To learn more about National Move More Month, visit the American Heart Association. For more physical activity tips and ideas on living healthy, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
Shape Your Future (SYF) is a community health education intervention that encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more and be tobacco free. SYF strives to educate parents, teachers, caregivers and all Oklahomans on how to make the healthy choice the easy choice. Find more information online at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
To learn more, go to TSET.ok.gov.
