Deans Chapel Baptist Church has long been a congregational family for the Rev. Donald E. Dumas.
"I am looking at that third generation of members," Dumas said. "Young people that are coming in and coming back home."
On Sunday, Dumas will mark 40 years of serving Deans Chapel. The Rev. Gary Hall, pastor of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, will speak at a 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Sir Michael Ragsdale, assistant to the Deans Chapel pastor, will speak at a 3 p.m. celebration.
"I would think it would be under divine intervention that we were able to stay together for 40 years," he said. "I had no idea I would spend 40 years as one pastor."
And all these years, Dumas drove to Muskogee from his home in Tulsa, often twice a week.
He said a main challenge has been "being ready on Sunday morning."
"My family and I adjusted our lives so we can be there," Dumas said. "It's an hour job and a 45-minute drive."
Dumas said he grew up attending St. Andrew Baptist Church in Tulsa, where he felt the call to be a minister.
Dumas said a minister friend in Tulsa told him about the position opening at Deans Chapel in the early 1980s. He said the Muskogee church was his first pastorship.
"It was a calling that I felt I needed," he said. "I didn't know anyone there in Muskogee. I had the opportunity to preach at the church for an interview. I did that, and the rest is history."
Youth director Lori Thompson said that, through these years, Dumas and his family "have been a constant, faithful, loving, teaching, understanding, motivating force in Muskogee."
"For all these years he has made his way on that highway to bring us the word of God," Thompson said. "We are grateful for his sacrifice. We're not absent minded to think that his choice to take on answering the call to pastor Deans Chapel didn't also affect his family."
Thompson said many Deans Chapel members, including herself, were "just tots" when Dumas came.
"He's someone that has baptized me, my husband and even my kids," she said. "We've been here to watch him have to bury his father and his beloved wife, just as he's supported us through our own life-changing events."
Dumas said his biggest reward over the years has been "the hospitality of the people, the direction in which the Lord has taken me."
"I have no complaints," he said.
If you go
WHAT: Donald E. Dumas 40th Anniversary.
WHEN: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Deans Chapel Baptist Church, 1119 S. Junction St.
