My family visited the library weekly — it was free, after all. I can still happily picture those visits:
Me — in my plaid dresses, knee-high socks, and a bad haircut (sorry, Mom) — and my brother — in corduroys and, almost always, a Star Wars T-shirt — were quite a pair. But we both loved our books and piled huge stacks on the circulation desk when Mom said it was time to go.
Then we always spread the books out in the back seat so I could turn every page at least once before we got home. Heaven.
Then one day, Mom said it was time for me to check out my own books. It was a heady experience to sign the back of the card in my loopy handwriting with silly hearts to dot the i’s, and it remains one of the most vivid, happy memories of my life.
Last summer, I took my three grandchildren, two 6-year-olds and a 7-year-old, to the library in Fort Gibson to get their first cards. They were ecstatic.
Then they read and tracked their minutes for the annual Summer Reading Program (SRP). Reporting how many minutes they’d read to library staff and taking home a little prize for every 100 minutes made them giddy with joy and helped ensure they practiced reading all summer.
The staff of Eastern Oklahoma Library System, including our libraries in Muskogee, Checotah, Eufaula, Haskell, Warner, Fort Gibson, and Tahlequah, are gearing up now for this year’s Summer Reading Program (SRP) called “All Together Now.”
The theme of this year’s SRP is focused on friendship, togetherness, acceptance, and kindness, and special events will be offered at the libraries with this in mind, including: story time, arts-and-crafts projects, book chats, cultural presentations, and games.
The reading challenge that goes along with SRP isn’t only for school age children who need to maintain their reading skills over the summer, but also for infants and toddlers under 5-years-old, teens, and adults. Research shows that even the youngest children benefit from an exposure to books when families read to them — even as infants.
Tracking minutes is easy with the Beanstack app at eols.beanstack.org. Create an account for your children and yourself, and after school is out in May you can join the SRP challenge there. The library system offers reading challenges all year though, including 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten — a challenge for you to read to your children from birth through preschool.
There are prizes for every age group, even adults, and the competition can be quite fierce. Last summer, the library system saw almost 1.5 million minutes read by all ages. The top reader for adults read more than 10,000 minutes. I plan to challenge myself to at least read half that many this summer … while lounging by a pool, I hope.
Don’t be shy about visiting your local library. A family can enjoy an afternoon of arts and crafts or an evening of games at the library, participate in a reading challenge, or borrow everything from books to video games— and it doesn’t cost anything. Like I said before: Heaven.
Wendy King Burton is the marketing manager for the Eastern Oklahoma Library System, www.eols.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.