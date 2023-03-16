Checking it out: Poetry Brew

In celebration of National Poetry Month in April, the Muskogee Literary Council is hosting Poetry Brew, an open-mic poetry reading event, from 2-4 p.m. April 1, at the Muskogee Public Library (MPL).
The event is open to everyone, but presenters must be ages 18 and older. Poets can share their creations or read a favorite poem. No reservations are needed. Presenters can walk in, put their names on a list, and present when it is their time.
There will be coffee and snacks to enjoy, along with a drawing for gift certificates to local coffee shops.
Online High School Scholarships
MPL is offering three online high school scholarships. Anyone interested in earning a fully accredited high school diploma is invited to apply. Adults who are interested in studying for their diploma but need the flexibility to do class work during their off-work hours may find that this is just what they need.
The scholarship includes supplies and education coaches to assist students in their studies. The scholarships were made possible through a grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
Students must be residents of Muskogee County and have a library card in good standing. They must have finished schooling through the eighth grade and be 24 years of age or older.
Students are expected to complete all the required coursework within two years of enrollment. Most students fulfill all the required coursework in less time. High school credits from previous schooling are transferable, including GED credits.
Prospective students must complete an online application and a prerequisite introductory class. Once the initial course is completed successfully, students will schedule an interview with the MPL literacy coordinator, Penny Chastain.
She will evaluate the student to ensure they can dedicate the time and effort needed. To be successful, students should devote 7-10 hours per week to their studies.
MPL looks forward to hosting a graduation ceremony for the students who complete the program. The entire staff is here to support the online high school students and has the funding to provide technology and tools as well as a safe space to learn and grow.
Visit eols.org/literacy-programs to learn more about Adult Online High School.
Jane Holt is the branch manager at Muskogee Public Library, a branch of the Eastern Oklahoma Library System.
