Checotah Cruise Night offers outdoor fun

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
1. Checotah Cruise Nights have been going on for about 15 years. This is the first Cruise Night for 2020.
2. Cruising starts around the Atwoods on Gentry Avenue, goes east to Broadway, south on Broadway to Sonic Drive-In, then back.
3. Cruisers bring classic, antique cars, late model customized or restored vehicles. Any vehicle is welcome.
Why Attend?
Hoss Durrett, who coordinates the event, said the cruise is a "throwback to when I was in school."
"This is what we did every weekend. We got together and cruised," he said. "This is a good way to get people together."
He said it also could help Checotah's economy.
"It's a really good way for people of all ages and all kinds of different vehicles to come out, show off their cars a little bit, spend a little money in town," Durrett said. "A lot of people love cars and trucks. For lot of people, that's their most expensive possession. They're usually proud of them."
FOR MORE INFO
ONLINE: Checotah Cruise Night Facebook page.
ABOUT THE EVENT
WHAT: Keep your social distance while cruising Checotah.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Along Gentry Avenue and Broadway in Checotah.
ADMISSION: Free.
