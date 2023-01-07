'Cherokee Freedmen Youth Art Show' seeking entries

TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation is seeking artwork by youth of Cherokee Freedmen descent in grades six-12 to expand on its exhibit at the Cherokee National History Museum.
“We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship” opened last fall in an effort to shed light on the history of Black slavery in Cherokee Nation.
The youth art show will expand on the exhibit while offering the Cherokee Freedmen story from a unique perspective. Through the competitive show, students will have the opportunity to earn their share of more than $1,500 in prize money, with eligible work assessed by both division and grade level.
Entries for the “We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen Youth Art Show” will be received Jan. 23 and 24 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Cherokee Nation Businesses, 950 Main Parkway, Tahlequah, OK 74464. Entries can also be mailed to this address if received by the due date.
The show opens to the public on Feb. 1, followed by the presentation of awards from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 4.
For information, or to download an application packet: https://visitcherokeenation.com/freedmen-youth-art-show.
