Cherokee Nation breaks ground on new walking trail at Three Rivers

From left: Public Health Educator in Muskogee County Ben Buckskin, Speaker of the Council Mike Shambaugh, District 5 Councilor E.O. Smith, District 4 Councilor Mike Dobbins, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, Executive Director of Public Health Lisa Pivec, Senior Advisor for Community Engagement Canaan Duncan, Chief of Staff Corey Bunch, Clinic Administrator of Three Rivers Health Center Cindy Martin, and Medical Director of Three Rivers Health Center Dr. James Baker.