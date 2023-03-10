Cherokee Nation Career Services to host series of mobile job fairs

TAHLEQUAH — Cherokee Nation Career Services is partnering with Cherokee Nation Human Resources to host a series of mobile job fairs featuring open positions within the Cherokee Nation.
The events will be held in the tribe’s mobile training labs to make them easily accessible to the public. Human Resource staff will be on hand to review the current openings for each program and to assist with the online applications. There will also be opportunities to interview on the spot for several of the open positions.
Starting March 13 and running through April 13, job fairs will be held on various dates in Cherokee County, Sequoyah County, Adair County, Delaware County and Craig County.
“We will be hosting the spring series of job fairs out of our mobile training lab, which opens the door for us to run a job fair in multiple locations in the towns we will be visiting in the next five weeks,” said Career Services Executive Director Diane Kelley. “We will be able to reach more Cherokee citizens and the surrounding communities to showcase what openings Cherokee Nation has available. We will not only have staff on hand to talk about the various openings, but we will also interview on the spot for those positions that qualify. Our partnership with Human Resources is a big factor in getting these open positions filled and our community needs met.”
Many of the positions are in high need and will likely be filled quickly with qualified applicants. The open positions will include jobs in the health field, business field, law enforcement and more.
Participants are encouraged to dress for success and bring their resumes.
More information about the mobile job fairs can be accessed by calling Career Services at (918) 453-5555.
Traveling job fair locations and dates include the following:
• March 13, 3-6 p.m., Cherokee Nation One Fire Field, 17551 S. Muskogee Ave., Tahlequah
• March 15, 3-6 p.m., Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center, 19600 E. Ross St., Tahlequah
• March 16, 9 a.m. – noon, Cherokee Nation Outpatient Health Center, 19600 E. Ross St., Tahlequah
