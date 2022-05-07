Cherokee Nation hosting walking group

Cherokee Nation will host the Muskogee Community Walking Group every Tuesday and Wednesday from May 24-July 13.
The group will meet at Civitan Park at 5:15 p.m.
Information: Jordan Purcell (918) 316-2478 or Jordan-Purcell@cherokee.org.
86, Rancher, of Checotah, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Memorial Service 10:00am, Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at First United Methodist Church Checotah. You may share online condolences with Richard's family at www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com
92, Homemaker, passed Sunday, April 17, 2022 Memorial service: 11AM, Friday, May 6, 2022 @ Cornerstone Funeral Home Chapel Services provided by Cornerstone Funeral Home, Muskogee, Oklahoma
Phyllis Marie Hill, 61, Minister of Music, "slept away" April 28, 2022. You may visit Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM, Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. Her Worship Celebration, Saturday, 10:00 AM, Boulevard Christian Church. biglowfunerals.com
