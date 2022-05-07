Cherokee Nation hosting walking group

CN

Cherokee Nation will host the Muskogee Community Walking Group every Tuesday and Wednesday from May 24-July 13.

The group will meet at Civitan Park at 5:15 p.m.

Information: Jordan Purcell (918) 316-2478 or Jordan-Purcell@cherokee.org.

