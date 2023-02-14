Native Americans suffering from drug and alcohol addiction soon could find hope and healing at an $18 million drug treatment center to be built near Tahlequah.
Cherokee Nation leaders unveiled an artist rendering of the center Monday morning at Cherokee Nation Three Rivers Health Center.
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued a challenge to those attending the unveiling.
"It's up to each of us to reach out to our fellow Cherokees who are struggling with addiction, telling them that their struggle is our struggle," Hoskin said. "It's up to all of us to reach out to our friends, our neighbors, our family members and tell them there is help, and in the Cherokee Nation, there is hope."
Construction is expected to start later this year on the 17,000-square-foot treatment center, which Hoskin said will be built west of the Cherokee Nation complex near Tahlequah.
"The beauty of this property is that we're not too far from services, but it is nestled a bit away so there is some privacy," he said.
Plans include the main treatment center along with separate dormitories for men and women. The development will also include cultural amenities for residents such as stickball fields, basketball courts, marbles courts, and more.
The center is part of the tribe's $100 million amended Public Health and Wellness Fund Act, passed on Jan. 26.
The act provides $73 million to construct facilities across the reservation over the next five years to meet behavioral health service needs, including drug treatment and prevention. It will also provide $5 million in scholarships to encourage more Cherokee citizens to enter behavioral health fields and work in the tribe’s health system. The investment will also dedicate millions for recovery employment programs and innovative strategies for recovery.
The act is funded by settlement of Cherokee Nation lawsuits filed against various drug makers.
"We are going to bring about a healing in this nation by building drug treatment centers and expanding programs, and we are going to make the opioid industry pay for every single penny of it," Hoskin said, drawing applause.
CN employee Gary Walker said he has provided foster care to children whose parents were addicted to opioids.
"You have different challenges because you have that problem at the beginning of their life, plus the potential for different challenges," Walker said, adding that such challenges include "having parents who have abused opioids previously."
He said he spoke with Hoskin about ways parents struggling with opioids can find things they need, including meeting with their children in foster care.
"They need to learn how to prepare meals, they need to go to parenting classes to be on the road to get their children back," he said.
Deputy Chief Bryan Warner said healing must not be limited to people, "but to healing a community, to healing households, to healing our future."
"Because where we stay, we are under attack," he said "Our way of life is under attack. These tears I shed are tears of joy because there are courageous people willing to share their testimony, willing to stand in the face of whatever it is that wants to take their loved one somewhere else, that wants to steal their hope, that wants to steal their future."
