Chess Corner: A brutal sport

White to move and force mate
In this week’s position, black’s bishop has just snatched the poison white rook on g3, seemingly winning the exchange. This is in addition to black’s three-pawn surplus. White’s pieces, however, are laser focused on black’s king. White’s bishop on f6 is knife in black’s throat. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s mating attack.
Hypothetically, if white with its bishop on f6, slicing through black’s kingside pawns, had either a rook or queen on h8, black would be mated. To this end, white’s remaining rook now captures black’s h7 pawn without support. Other than a pointless queen sacrifice on g2 by black, which would just delay the inevitable by one move, black’s king is both damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t take the white rook.
If not, the white rook will mate from h8. If he does, the white queen pounces on h5, checking black (see next diagram).
Black’s g6 pawn is pinned by white’s bishop and cannot take the white queen. After black’s king retreats, white mates from h8.
The lesson this week is in chess we look for opportunities to shove a bishop down an enemy’s kingside. It’s a brutal sport.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
