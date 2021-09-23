White is white’s winning move?
The Chess Tour for 2021 ended with the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis on August 27, 2021. France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (often referred to as “MVL”) won the tournament and placed second in the overall chess tour standing. Wesley So tied with two other Americans for second place in the tournament and placed first in the overall chess tour. Both So and MVL netted roughly $150,000 in winnings for the tour alone.
This week’s position is from MVL’s game in the third round against California’s Sam Shankland, who just a month earlier reached the semi-finals of the World Chess Cup. Here, MVL is white; Shankland, black. The game has turned into a pawn promotion race, as both sides threaten imminent promotion. But MVL has out calculated Shankland, and white makes a strong defensive move which frees white to steadily guide its b7 pawn home. With this hint mind please try to find white’s winning move.
Black’s a2 pawn is ominous, a private on the verge of a promotion to the top. Black’s queen has an open field and dual access to the 1st file and 1st rank. Moreover, the black queen can occupy a dark square along the a1-h8 diagonal and support a pawn incursion onto a1.
White nullifies this with queen to a5. Now the white queen threatens black’s a2 pawn, prevents the black queen from occupying several dark squares, and dominates the “a” file.
If black, for example, checks with its queen from e3, white’s king moves to a8 (see next diagram).
A check now from the 8th rank would be blocked by the b7 pawn promoting to a queen on b8.
Because of the white queen’s dominant location on a5, Shankland resigned.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
