White to mate in 3
DIAG 1
The queen is the most powerful piece on the board. But sometimes a little help goes far. With this hint in mind, please try to find white’s mating attack.
Black has more material and an abundant number of threats. Nevertheless, the queen’s maneuverability renders these advantages moot.
White’s queen first checks from h4.
DIAG 2
Black has three responses. Retreating to e8, allows the queen to mate on e7 with the support of its d6 pawn. Fleeing to d7 similarly results in queen to e7, checkmate.
The best black can do is block the check with pawn to f6. The queen takes the pawn and next mates on d7 or e7.
The lesson this week, as the white queen learned, is that pawns make good dance partners.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
