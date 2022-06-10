Black to mate in 4
DIAG 1
This week’s position asks for the four-move mating combination. It includes a discovered check. With this hint in mind, please try and find black’s mating combination.
Black ignores the threat to its knight and first checks white with its rook to c3. This forces the white king to b2. White’s rook next checks from c2 with the support of its f5 bishop (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
From here, the white king is forced to retreat to b1. Black responds with a discovered check by having its rook on c2 capture white’s knight on d2. This forces the black king back to its original square on c1. This time, however, the black knight hops onto b3, supporting the rook and mating white (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
In chess news, former World Chess Champion Vishy Anand is fighting current World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen for first place at an elite tournament in Norway. The real news is that Anand, who had semi-retired, is in terrific form and even defeated Carlsen in their one-on-one match. They have both run away from the field, and the tournament will be over when this is published.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.