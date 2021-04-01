White to move and win
DIAG 1
This week’s position is from Magnus Carlsen’s game against Wesley So from the recent Magnus Carlsen Invitational Chess Tournament. Carlsen is white; So, black. Here, Carlsen gives himself a lift before the final onslaught. With this hint in mind, please try to find Carlsen’s winning attack.
So’s kingside is in tatters. But Carlsen needs to bring a little more firepower to the attack. To this end, he lifts his rook from e1 to e3. Carlsen could have first checked black from g6, forcing the king to f8 (if the king retreats to h8, white’s bishop captures black’s knight followed by the bishop on g5 taking black’s f6 pawn, forking black’s king and queen). But then after the check on g6 Carlsen would have moved his rook to e3.
The best reply to the rook lift is for black’s king to flee to f8, as played by So. Carlsen now moved his queen to g6 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Black should not capture white’s bishop on g5. If so, white’s bishop takes black’s knight on d5 followed by rook to h3, preparing a parallel mate. While all lines are losing for black, So pushed his pawn on f5 to f4, threatening the rook on e3.
Carlsen next checked black’s king from h6 with his bishop. The black king retreated to e7 and Carlsen checked the black king from h7 (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
So resigned instead of moving his king to e6 and then being mated by the rook taking the black pawn on e4.
This week’s lesson is sometimes an attack needs just a little lift to succeed.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.