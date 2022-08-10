Black to move and win
DIAG 1
As connected and as well constructed as white’s pieces appear, white does have a loose wheel, if only black can shake it loose out of white’s position. With this hint in mind, please try to find black’s winning move and strategy.
It is white’s rook that is the loose wheel. Black shakes it loose with bishop to c3, luring the white queen away from her defense of white’s rook (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
White then attacks black’s queen with pawn to h3. But black’s queen is not fooled and does not capture the pawn. The queen remains on the d1-h5 diagonal and moves to f3, forcing white to accept the bishop sacrifice.
White’s queen next takes the white rook with check and the white king moves to g2. Black’s d3 pawn thrusts forward to d2, like a bullfighter’s fatal sword to the back of the bull. This attacks white’s bishop and threatens the imminent promotion of black’s pawn (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
If the bishop flees, black’s queen remains on the d1-h5 diagonal and next promotes its pawn with the support of the rook and queen. Otherwise, white accepts the inevitable exchange loss of the bishop for the pawn with bishop takes pawn. Either way, white is lost.
The lesson is that a car’s parts may appear bolted down, but if you shake it, you might find a loose part or two.
