The world’s elite chess players flocked to St. Louis this August and September. The prestigious Sinquefield Cup Chess tournament concludes Sept. 13. In the blitz competition, which concluded in August, Alireza Firouzja took first place.
This week’s position is from Firouzja’s critical game against Hikaru Nakamura, who placed second. Firouzja is black; Nakamura, white. While Nakamura has just attacked black’s knight with pawn to f4, Firouzja initiates his own attack and still keeps the knight. With this hint in mind please, try to find black’s best move.
The black knight menacingly eyes the f3 square, which is why Nakamura sought to dislodge the knight. However, Firouzja counter-attacked with bishop takes bishop on d3, threatening white’s queen.
White has two basic replies: take the bishop with the queen or take the bishop with the rook. If white takes the black bishop with its rook, black’s knight checks from f3 (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
If white’s queen takes the knight, black wins the exchange and takes the rook on d3 with its queen. The white king thus moves to g2 or f2. If g2, black moves its queen to e4 and the discovered check is powerful. If f2, the knight wins the h2 pawn and causes havoc from g4.
Nakamura opted instead to take the bishop with his queen. The black knight checked from f3, forcing the white king to f2 instead of g2 because of knight to e1, double forking the white queen with both the black knight and queen. This allowed rook to c2, check (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
White is soon checkmated if white’s queen does not take the rook. Black’s knight and rook are well coordinated and have their queen ready to provide additional firepower if needed. Taking the black knight, also leads to checkmate after queen to h5, check, followed by queen to h3, mate, after white blocks the check from h5 with pawn to g4.
Nakamura captured the rook with his queen and fought on for another thirty moves until Firouzja prevailed.
Magnus Carlsen did not participate in the blitz competition but is competing in the classical time control event. Carlsen is off to good start in the classical time control event having won his first game. Carlsen has been looking forward to playing Firouzja and now both will soon have their chance with the slower time control.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
