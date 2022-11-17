What is black’s best move?
DIAG 1
In this week’s position, white has a multiplicity of threats while black has a material advantage. Black must accept a loss in material to maintain a fighting chance. With this hint in mind please try to find black’s best move.
White’s knight threatens the black queen. More importantly, white threatens to bombard a7 with rooks, mating black. The lesser evil is for black to accept the loss of its queen and trade it for a rook on a1, which is turn captured by white’s other rook. Black’s rook then captures white’s b5 pawn and the position is imbalanced but equal (see next diagram).
DIAG 2
Trading the queen for a rook is better than retreating the black king to b7. White’s knight takes the queen, which is in turn taken by black’s rook. White next defends its strong b5 pawn with its a8 rook (see next diagram).
DIAG 3
Here, white is ahead the exchange with an equal number of pawns on both sides and black’s knight has limited play.
The lesson this week is sometimes the best defense is to accept fate.
Reach Eric Morrow at ericmorrowlaw@gmail.com or (505) 327-7121.
